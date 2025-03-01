Mini Mathur Celebrates 27 Years of Marriage with Kabir Khan, Shares Throwback Wedding Memories

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan Mark 27 Years of Togetherness

Renowned television host Mini Mathur recently took to social media to celebrate her 27th wedding anniversary with acclaimed filmmaker Kabir Khan.

The couple, who tied the knot on February 28, 1998, have built a strong relationship over the years, and Mini shared a heartfelt post filled with nostalgia, humor, and cherished memories from their wedding day.

Also Read: Chiranjeevi Visits BAPS Temple in Abu Dhabi, Calls It a “Spiritual Marvel”

A Wedding Without Modern-Day Glitz and Glam

Mini reminisced about how weddings back then were simpler and more intimate, unlike today’s extravagant celebrations filled with designer outfits, social media hashtags, and orchestrated bridal entries.

“Hidden gems from 27 years ago. When Sabyasachi lehengas weren’t the norm, with no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and certainly no bridal entry music,” she wrote.

She further added how her wedding was a joyous and cultural affair, attended by Kabir’s extensive Khan-daan from Hyderabad and the entire Mathur family, with live shehnai music and songs sung by her loved ones.

Embracing Love Beyond Religious Differences

Mini highlighted how their love was unaffected by religious differences, as they honored the traditions of both families. Despite officially signing a marriage registry, they joyfully performed all cultural ceremonies from both sides.

“That was a simpler time, unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!” she shared.

A Humorous Wedding Night Mishap

Adding a fun twist to her post, Mini recalled an amusing hairdo mishap. She opted for a cornrow hairstyle, which became a problem during the ceremony.

“It took me an hour to take the pins off, and I looked electrocuted on my wedding night,” she joked.

She also mentioned wearing her grandmother’s jewelry, having her makeup done by Vidya Tikari, and styling her own wedding outfits, many of which were designed by Ritu Kumar.

A Love That Stood the Test of Time

Reflecting on their journey, Mini spoke about how their relationship has thrived over the years. She emphasized the importance of focusing on similarities rather than differences, maintaining a sense of humor, and letting go of unpleasant moments.

“It still feels like five years ago, honestly. In all these years, what I have learned is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humor (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don’t feel so good.”

Concluding her heartfelt message, she wished Kabir Khan a happy 27th anniversary and humorously added that they look better in their 2025 photograph!

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan’s Beautiful Family

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan have built a loving family together. The couple shares two children, Vivaan and Sairah, and continue to set relationship goals for many.

As they celebrate 27 years of love, laughter, and companionship, fans and well-wishers poured in their love, congratulating them on their milestone.