Miss World 2025: Beauty Queens to Explore Kakatiya Heritage and Sculptural Art Today with Stunning Arrangements in Warangal

Warangal: Telangana is playing host to global beauty and culture as over 50 Miss World contestants embark on a captivating tour of Warangal and Mulugu districts. The tour, divided into two groups, is aimed at showcasing the rich heritage and historical landmarks of the Kakatiya dynasty to the world.

Group 1: Visit to Thousand Pillar Temple and Warangal Fort

A team of 22 Miss World contestants from Group 1 is scheduled to visit the iconic Thousand Pillar Temple and the historic Warangal Fort.

At 4:30 PM , the team will arrive at Haritha Kakatiya Hotel in Hanamkonda.

, the team will arrive at in Hanamkonda. By 5:40 PM , they will reach the Thousand Pillar Temple , one of the oldest and most revered Shaiva temples in South India, and offer prayers to Lord Rudreshwara.

, they will reach the , one of the oldest and most revered Shaiva temples in South India, and offer prayers to Lord Rudreshwara. At 6:20 PM, the group will proceed to Warangal Fort, where special arrangements are in place including light and sound shows, Bharatanatyam performances, and a stunning Perini Shivathandavam.

Following a photo shoot at the fort, Telangana ministers will honor the contestants with handcrafted Oorugallu Kalamkari sarees and durries. The group will return to Hyderabad after a special dinner at the hotel.

Group 2: Exploration of Ramappa Temple and Cultural Immersion

35 Miss World contestants from Group 2 will explore Ramappa Temple, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in Mulugu district.

They will arrive at the Haritha Hotel cottages near Ramappa Lake by 4:30 PM .

near by . Wearing traditional Indian attire, the contestants will head to the temple by 5:25 PM , entering through the West Gate Garden Path .

, entering through the . Telangana Minister Seethakka will personally welcome them, and tribal dance artists will perform Kommukoya dances as a cultural greeting.

The visitors will then witness the architectural marvels of the Ramalingeswara Swamy Temple and enjoy classical dance performances on a specially designed stage in the Ramappa Gardens from 6:30 PM to 7:25 PM.

Minister Seethakka will honor the guests with handcrafted bamboo dolls as souvenirs. The evening will conclude with a traditional dinner at 8 PM before their return to Hyderabad.

Multi-Layered Security and Traffic Arrangements in Place

Given the global spotlight, a three-tier security arrangement has been enforced across all key sites. From 4 PM onwards, special traffic regulations are being implemented in Warangal city to ensure smooth movement.

Key landmarks like the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, Warangal Fort, and Ramappa Temple have been illuminated in tricolor lights, turning the city into a visual marvel. District collectors and top police officials including Warangal CP Sunpreet Singh and Mulugu SP Shabarish are personally overseeing arrangements.

Warangal’s Global Cultural Moment

This high-profile visit is expected to boost tourism, cultural pride, and international visibility for Telangana. With its magnificent blend of ancient heritage and modern hospitality, Warangal is ready to echo the sentiment: “Wah Warangal!”