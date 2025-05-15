Miss World 2025: Where the Contestants Will Be Visiting – Full Schedule Inside

Yadadri is all set to welcome Miss World contestants as part of their cultural tour on Thursday, May 15. A group of 25 representatives from various African countries will visit the famous tourism village of Pochampalli, renowned worldwide for its exquisite ikkat silk sarees.

Miss World Contestants to Explore Pochampalli’s Handloom Heritage

From 6 pm onwards, the contestants will engage in various programmes showcasing the rich tradition of handloom weaving. They will interact with local weavers, learning firsthand the intricate process of creating the famed ikkat sarees. The beauties will stroll through the streets of Pochampalli and visit the local museum to deepen their understanding of the region’s heritage.

A special video presentation highlighting the Bhoodan Pochampally Prasthanam and the handloom industry will also be screened to offer the visitors a comprehensive insight into the village’s historical and cultural significance.

Separate Group to Visit Yadagirigutta Temple for Spiritual Experience

Meanwhile, another group of 10 Miss World contestants will be visiting the Yadagirigutta temple between 5 pm and 7 pm. The temple authorities have arranged a warm welcome for the visitors, featuring traditional kolatam and banjara dances.

Led by temple special officer Kishan Rao, the contestants will take part in special pujas and receive blessings. They will also attend an exhibition showcasing the temple’s uniqueness and historical background. The visit will conclude with a group photo session to commemorate the occasion.

Special Arrangements at Yadagirigutta Temple During the Visit

Due to the presence of the Miss World contestants, the temple authorities have temporarily cancelled the break darshan and jodu services on May 15 to ensure a smooth and respectful visit.

The event highlights the blending of cultural exchange and spiritual experiences as the contestants explore the rich heritage of Telangana’s iconic locations.

4.1-mini