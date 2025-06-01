Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Names Alia, Priyanka as Inspirations – Plans to Watch Baahubali Next

Opal Suchata has made history by becoming the first Thai woman to win the Miss World crown, defeating contestants from 108 countries. Her victory in the Miss World 2025 pageant has not only brought immense pride to her nation but has also sparked celebrations across Thailand.

“A Dream Come True for Thailand,” Says Opal

In an emotional statement to national media following her win, Opal expressed,

“This is a wonderful day in my life. This is a milestone not only for individuals but also for the people of Thailand.”

She emphasized the historical significance of her achievement, noting that Thailand had waited 70 years for this moment.

“Every step in this journey had meaning,” she said, reflecting on her path to the crown.

Inspired by Indian Icons: Alia, Priyanka & Manushi

Opal shared her admiration for several Indian celebrities during her interaction with the press.

“I know Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. I loved her film Gangubai Kathiawadi. It’s a film that really makes the audience think,” she said.

She also expressed her fondness for Priyanka Chopra, calling her an inspiration.

“I met my favourite Manushi Chhillar during the finale. I admire her deeply.”

When asked who she would like to see as the next Miss World from India, Opal smiled and said,

“That’s a tough question. India has so many deserving beauties.”

Promises to Watch Baahubali After Miss World Journey

While Opal admitted she hasn’t yet watched Baahubali, she said she plans to do so soon.

“I’ve heard so much about Baahubali. I haven’t watched it yet, but after our visit to Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad during the pageant, I promised myself I would definitely see it after the competition.”

She added with enthusiasm:

“The next time I visit, I’ll come prepared with a full review of the film.”

A Cultural Bridge Through Cinema and Beauty

Opal Suchata’s journey reflects the growing cultural exchange between Thailand and India. Her love for Bollywood films and admiration for Indian beauty queens have struck a chord with fans on both sides. As Miss World 2025, she is set to play a global role not just in beauty advocacy but also in building cultural connections.