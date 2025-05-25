Miss World 2025: Top Model Winners from Four Continents Shine in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The prestigious 72nd Miss World Festival witnessed a spectacular Top Model competition at the luxurious Trident Hyderabad, where four continental winners were crowned and secured their place as Quarterfinalists in the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale.

A Glamorous Night of Fashion, Culture, and Elegance

The Top Model event, considered one of the most anticipated fast-track segments of the Miss World pageant, brought together 108 global delegates, each representing their country through style, grace, and storytelling.

The evening was hosted by Stephanie del Valle, Miss World 2016 from Puerto Rico, and highlighted a fusion of international fashion and cultural pride. Delegates wore designer pieces that reflected modern trends while honoring their heritage, creating a unique blend of tradition and innovation.

Four Winners Crowned from Across the Continents

At the end of this dazzling runway competition, four exceptional delegates were announced as Top Model winners from each continental region. These winners now advance as official Quarterfinalists for the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale to be held on May 31 at HITEX Exhibition Center, Hyderabad.

The Top Model Winners of Miss World 2025:

Europe : Jasmine Gerhardt – Ireland

: Jasmine Gerhardt – Ireland Africa : Selma Kamanya – Namibia

: Selma Kamanya – Namibia Asia & Oceania : Nandini Gupta – India

: Nandini Gupta – India Americas & Caribbean: Aurélie Joachim – Martinique

Also Read: Raja Singh Demands Arrest of Man Who Offered Namaz on TTD Premises

India’s Nandini Gupta Secures Spot in Miss World Grand Finale

India’s very own Nandini Gupta, who previously won Femina Miss India, shone on the global stage as she was crowned the Top Model winner for Asia & Oceania. Her victory guarantees her a coveted spot in the upcoming Miss World 2025 finals, drawing pride and excitement from fans across the country.

Countdown to Miss World 2025 Grand Finale

With just days left until the Miss World 2025 Grand Finale on May 31, the spotlight now turns to Hyderabad, which continues to host key events for this international celebration of beauty, intellect, and purpose.