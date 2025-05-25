Raja Singh Demands Arrest of Man Who Offered Namaz on TTD Premises

Tirumala: A controversy erupted in Tirumala after a man was spotted offering Namaz near the Kalyana Vedika within the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) premises. The incident, captured on CCTV, has drawn strong reactions from devotees and political leaders, with BJP MLA T. Raja Singh demanding immediate action.

Raja Singh Calls for Arrest, Ban on Non-Hindu Drivers

BJP leader Raja Singh strongly condemned the incident and demanded the immediate arrest of the man involved. He also urged TTD authorities to scrutinize the ID cards of all vehicle drivers entering Tirumala with pilgrims.

“If any of the drivers are from non-Hindu religions, stop them. Launch a campaign saying ‘No Entry’ for such individuals. There are ongoing conspiracies to defile the sanctity of Tirumala,” Raja Singh stated.

Devotees Express Outrage Over Incident

The video footage, which allegedly shows a person from a different faith offering Namaz near the sacred Kalyana Vedika, has sparked outrage among devotees, who expressed anger over the violation of temple protocol. Tirumala is regarded as one of the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites, and any non-Hindu religious practice within the area is strictly prohibited.

Man Believed to Be Linked to Tamil Nadu Vehicle

According to reports, the man seen in the video was traveling in a vehicle registered in Tamil Nadu. Authorities are using CCTV footage and vehicle registration details to identify and locate the individual.

Questions Raised Over Security Lapses

The incident has also led to serious questions about security lapses within the TTD premises. Many are demanding stricter surveillance and background checks to prevent such incidents in the future. Officials have begun tracing the vehicle and verifying details to establish the identity of the man.

Ongoing Investigation Underway

The local police and TTD security are working jointly to identify and take action against the individual. As the probe continues, demands for stricter regulations for entry into the Tirumala hill shrine are gaining momentum.