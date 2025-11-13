Ricin Conspiracy Case: MLA Raja Singh Seeks CM’s Response After Hyderabad Man Held

Hyderabad: The arrest of Dr. Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed, a resident of Hyderabad, by the Gujarat ATS has sparked strong reactions, including sharp criticism from Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, who has demanded a response from Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy regarding the safety of Telangana residents.

According to officials, the Gujarat ATS conducted a raid on Dr. Mohiuddin’s residence in Rajendranagar on November 11 as part of an investigation into an alleged terror conspiracy involving ricin, a highly toxic chemical substance derived from castor seeds.

Authorities reported that Dr. Mohiuddin and two associates were arrested earlier on November 7 in the Adalaj area of Gandhinagar. The team recovered two Glock pistols, a Beretta pistol, 30 rounds of ammunition, and four liters of castor oil. Chemicals and raw materials seized from his home in Hyderabad have been sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis.

So far, investigators have not found any link between Dr. Mohiuddin and the doctors arrested in connection with the recent Delhi blast case. Similarly, searches at the residences of two other accused persons—Sheikh and Khan—in Uttar Pradesh did not result in the recovery of any objectionable material.

Dr. Mohiuddin, who reportedly studied medicine in China, is suspected of preparing ricin and gathering equipment and chemicals, allegedly as part of a plan for a large-scale terror attack. The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact nature and scope of the conspiracy.

MLA Raja Singh questioned the state government’s silence on the incident and urged the Chief Minister to clarify the security situation. He asked what the alleged target of the chemical attack might have been, raising questions about whether the substance was intended to contaminate water sources. Raja Singh also expressed concern that Hyderabad’s name had once again surfaced in a terror-related case.

He criticised both the Chief Minister — who also holds the Home portfolio — and the DGP for not issuing any public statement so far. The MLA also said that the Telangana government should acknowledge the Gujarat ATS for nabbing the suspect and demanded that authorities reveal the details of the alleged plot at the earliest.

Meanwhile, investigative agencies continue to piece together evidence to determine the motive and network behind the ricin-related case.