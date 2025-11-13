Panic Near Kachiguda Tracks, Abandoned Car Sparks Bomb Scare, Area Sealed Off

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed near the Kachiguda railway tracks on Thursday after an abandoned car was found parked unusually close to the tracks, triggering a security alert. The discovery came at a time when police across the country are already on high alert following the recent blasts in Delhi.

According to officials, the car, registered under the name Balaji, was left unattended beneath the railway track bridge. Suspecting the presence of suspicious items inside the vehicle, police immediately cordoned off the area and restricted movement near the tracks.

Bomb disposal teams and sniffer dogs were rushed to the spot, and a thorough inspection of the car and surrounding areas was carried out. After completing detailed checks, authorities confirmed that no explosives or dangerous materials were found.

The incident briefly caused panic among locals and passengers, but police later assured that the situation was under control and there was no threat.