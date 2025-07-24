MNM to live-stream Kamal Haasan’s Rajya Sabha oath ceremony at party headquarters

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), the political party founded by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan, is all set to mark a major milestone as its leader takes oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

The party has announced that the swearing-in ceremony will be live-streamed at its headquarters in Alwarpet, Chennai, at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Party officials stated that arrangements have been made to display the oath-taking on a big screen at the venue, enabling party workers, supporters, and the general public to witness the moment together.

The live screening is aimed at reinforcing the collective pride and unity of the MNM cadre as Kamal Haasan enters Parliament for the first time as a Member of the Upper House.

To mark the special occasion, sweets will be distributed to attendees at the venue. The party has extended an open invitation to all its administrators, members, and supporters to take part in the gathering and share in the celebration.

In an official communication from the party’s headquarters, MNM said, “The oath-taking of our beloved leader as a Rajya Sabha MP is not just a personal achievement, but a proud moment for every member of this movement. His presence in Parliament is a step forward in the journey we all have committed to – towards a just, transparent, and inclusive political culture.”

The party also emphasised the emotional significance of the event, noting that Kamal Haasan’s elevation to the Rajya Sabha represents the culmination of years of political activism and people-centric campaigns.

They described it as a moment of inspiration for all those who have stood by MNM’s ideals since its inception.

Rallying supporters under the slogan “Tomorrow is Ours”, the party urged enthusiastic participation and collective celebration.

“Let us come together as one movement to honour this occasion and extend our best wishes to our leader who carries the voice of the people to the Parliament,” the statement added.

The event at Alwarpet is expected to witness a large turnout, marking a new chapter in MNM’s political journey.

Kamal Haasan’s presence in the Rajya Sabha is being seen as a significant step in strengthening the party’s national profile.