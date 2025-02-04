Mr. Momin Patel Congratulates Sri. R. Devraj on Appointment as Team India Manager

Mr. Momin Patel, Secretary of the Nizam Cricket Club, extended his heartfelt congratulations and felicitations to Sri. R. Devraj, Honorary Secretary of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA), on his prestigious appointment as the Team India Manager for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, scheduled to be held in February and March 2025.

Celebrating the Achievement with HCA Members

On this special occasion, Sri. Suneel Kante, CEO of HCA, Mr. Mirza Maqbool, and several other members of the association were present. Mr. Patel praised the Hyderabad Cricket Association’s continuous efforts in promoting and supporting cricket in the region.

Also Read: nSure Healthy Spine Partners with Nordic Health to Revolutionize Preventive Spine and Sports Healthcare in India

Acknowledging BCCI’s Recognition

The members of the association collectively expressed their gratitude to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for appointing Sri. R. Devraj as the Team India Manager, recognizing his dedication to the sport.

A Moment of Recognition

Mr. Momin Patel is seen felicitating Sri. R. Devraj alongside Sri. Suneel Kante, CEO of HCA, and Ayaan Akelvi during the event.