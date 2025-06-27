Muhammad Yunus Government Starts Probe into Three Disputed National Elections

Dhaka: The interim government of Bangladesh, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, has formed a five-member high-level committee to probe alleged irregularities, corruption, and administrative misconduct in the national elections held in 2014, 2018, and 2024. The decision follows widespread domestic and international criticism of the country’s recent electoral history.

A gazette notification issued by the Cabinet Division late Thursday confirmed the formation of the panel. The committee is tasked with uncovering alleged electoral manipulation that favored the ruling Awami League, depriving citizens of their constitutional right to vote.

Panel Led by Justice Shamim Hasnain to Deliver Report by September 30

According to the gazette, the committee will be chaired by former High Court justice Shamim Hasnain. Other members include:

Shamim Al Mamun, former additional secretary

Dr. Quazi Mahfujul Hoque Supan, Associate Professor of Law, Dhaka University

Barrister Tajriyaan Akram Hussain

Md Abdul Alim, Election Expert

The panel has been directed to submit its final report by September 30, 2025. Its scope includes evaluating the role of:

The Election Commission and its secretariat

Law enforcement and intelligence agencies

Government officials and administrative bodies

The then-ruling party's influence on election outcomes

Political restrictions and financial irregularities tied to the polls

Muhammad Yunus Cites “Threat of Fascism” and Vows Electoral Reform

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus emphasized the need for democratic restoration. “To prevent fascism and authoritarianism, we are committed to safeguarding the people’s right to vote,” he stated, adding that prior elections violated the constitutional mandate of governance through elected representatives.

The interim government said the probe aims to restore electoral transparency and recommend reforms in laws, administrative frameworks, and institutional roles to prevent future manipulation.

Allegations of Political Vendetta Surface Amidst Ongoing Crackdown

However, critics argue that the move is part of a political vendetta against ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Awami League party. Following her abrupt removal from office in August 2024, multiple arrest warrants have been issued against her, her family, and senior party leaders on what opposition voices call “frivolous charges.”

International observers have also expressed concerns over the Yunus-led government’s alleged tolerance toward radical groups and crackdown on political dissent.

As Bangladesh heads into a crucial period of political transition, the election probe committee’s findings are expected to significantly influence the country’s democratic trajectory.