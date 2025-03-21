Multan Sultans Use Rohit Sharma’s Voice for PSL Trophy Reveal – Fans Outraged Over Viral Video

A fresh controversy has erupted ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 as Multan Sultans shared a promotional video featuring India’s cricket captain Rohit Sharma’s voiceover. The video, meant to unveil the PSL 2025 trophy, featured the franchise’s mascot speaking with audio from Rohit’s press conference following India’s Champions Trophy 2025 win.

Fans See It as Mockery

While mascot videos are common in sporting events, the choice of using an Indian cricketer’s voice—especially one who recently led his team to victory—was seen as unusual and provocative. Indian fans accused the franchise of mocking their captain, while some Pakistani fans also questioned the creative decision.

Social Media Backlash

Social media was quick to respond, with users from both countries voicing strong opinions. Many questioned why a PSL team would use a voiceover of an Indian captain instead of promoting local talent or team figures.

Rizwan Not in Current Squad

Mohammad Rizwan, who leads Multan Sultans and also captains the Pakistan national team, is not part of the current squad touring New Zealand. Salman Agha is leading the team in his absence. Rizwan’s name was also brought into the discussion due to a separate incident involving Australian cricketer Brad Hogg, who was criticized for mocking Rizwan’s English recently.

PSL 2025 Set to Clash with IPL

PSL 2025 kicks off on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi. The league will run until May 18, with eliminators and the final scheduled in Lahore. An exhibition match is also set for April 8 in Peshawar.

This season marks the first time that PSL and IPL will overlap, as the Champions Trophy forced a shift in the PSL’s usual February-March schedule.

