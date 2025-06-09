Mumbai Local Train Incident: 4 Dead, 9 Injured After Falling from Overcrowded Coach

In a tragic incident on Monday, June 9, 2025, four commuters lost their lives, and nine others were injured after falling off a Kasara-CSMT local train near Mumbra railway station. The accident occurred around 9:50 a.m. between Mumbra and Diwa stations on the down fast line, reportedly due to severe overcrowding and commuters hanging on footboards.

According to Central Railway PRO Dr. Swapnil Nila, around eight passengers, who were traveling on the footboard, fell after their bags collided mid-motion, causing a jostle that led to the fall.

Immediate Response and Hospitalization

Following the incident, the railway administration and local police rushed to the spot. The injured passengers were immediately taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, with two in serious condition later shifted to Jupiter Hospital.

Railway Board Promises Safety Upgrades

In response, the Railway Board has announced that newly manufactured rakes for the Mumbai suburban network will come with automatic door closure systems, and existing rakes will be retrofitted with the same feature. Officials hope this move will help prevent such tragedies in the future.

Political Outrage and Demands for Accountability

The incident sparked political reactions across party lines:

Thane MP Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena) demanded a thorough investigation and asked whether the fall was due to pushing, crowding, or altercations .

demanded a and asked whether the fall was due to . Ambadas Danve (Leader of Opposition) called the incident heartbreaking , highlighting concerns over Mumbai’s railway safety standards .

called the incident , highlighting concerns over Mumbai’s . CM Devendra Fadnavis termed the tragedy “unfortunate” , assuring that all injured are receiving treatment.

termed the tragedy , assuring that all injured are receiving treatment. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar criticized the government’s focus on premium services like Vande Bharat, asking, “Are poor people even able to travel on them?”

Passenger Groups Blame Railway Officials

The Mumbai Railway Passengers Association held the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) accountable, claiming they had previously raised concerns about the Diva-Kalwa route, which has seen multiple fatal incidents in the past. They accused the DRM of prioritizing mail and express trains over local commuters’ needs, even after new routes were added.

Conclusion

The Mumbra train accident has once again spotlighted the dangers of overcrowded suburban rail travel in Mumbai. While railway authorities have promised upgrades, commuters and public representatives demand urgent reforms and accountability to prevent further loss of life.