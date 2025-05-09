Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital receives hoax bomb threat via email

Mumbai: Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Mumbai’s premier cancer treatment facility, Tata Memorial Hospital, received a bomb threat email on Friday that was later declared a hoax by police officials.

Threat Email Sparks Immediate Security Response

Authorities confirmed that the hospital received the threatening email at 9 AM, prompting an immediate alert to Mumbai Police. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted a thorough search of the premises.

Also Read: DDCA receives bomb threat email claiming revenge for Operation Sindoor

No Explosives Found, Email Declared Hoax

Police officials stated, “A hoax bomb mail threat was received at the Tata Memorial Hospital this morning. Nothing suspicious was found. Further legal process is ongoing.”

Hospital Implements Emergency Measures

Despite the false alarm, the hospital took swift precautionary actions, temporarily relocating patients to safer internal zones and implementing emergency response protocols to ensure safety.

Investigation Underway to Trace Email Origin

Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation to trace the sender of the hoax email. Efforts are underway to track the Internet Protocol (IP) address used.

Growing List of Threats Amid Indo-Pak Conflict

The incident at Tata Memorial Hospital comes on the heels of several similar threats across the country. Earlier this week, a bomb threat targeting an IndiGo flight arriving at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport led to heightened security and full aircraft inspection.

Citywide Security Tightened Along Coastline

In response to recent developments, Mumbai Police have increased security measures across coastal regions. Patrols have intensified, and civilians at popular locations like Dadar Chowpatty have been asked to vacate the area as a safety precaution.

High-Level Government Meetings on Security Preparedness

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to meet with senior officials to evaluate the state’s preparedness. The move follows a security review chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who met with top border security and CISF officials to assess the broader national threat environment.