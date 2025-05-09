DDCA receives bomb threat email claiming revenge for Operation Sindoor

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) received a threatening email on Friday morning, warning of a bomb blast at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. The threat claims retaliation for “Operation Sindoor,” a military operation conducted by Indian armed forces targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

Threat Claims Active Sleeper Cells in India

A senior DDCA official confirmed the incident, stating that a police complaint has been lodged. The email reportedly said:

“There will be a bomb blast in your stadium. We have a committed Pakistan sleeper cell active in India. The blast will be our revenge of Operation Sindoor.”

IPL Match Suspended Following Threat

The Arun Jaitley Stadium, which hosted Delhi Capitals’ home matches in IPL 2025, was scheduled to host its final game of the season against Gujarat Titans on May 11. However, following the threat, the BCCI suspended the venue for one week as a precautionary measure.

Pakistan Launches Aerial Attacks Amid Rising Tensions

On Thursday, Pakistan attempted aerial strikes targeting military installations in Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan, using drones and missiles. India’s air defence systems successfully neutralized the attacks. Authorities responded by enforcing emergency protocols, triggering blackouts and sirens, and advising residents to stay indoors.

Operation Sindoor: Background and Aftermath

These developments are viewed as retaliation for Operation Sindoor, which was launched by India in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. That attack resulted in the death of 26 tourists, including 25 Indians and one Nepali.

Previous Threats to Indian Cricketers

This is not the first instance of threats amid the rising India-Pakistan tensions. Indian cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir and fast bowler Mohammed Shami had also received death threats via email after the Pahalgam terror incident.