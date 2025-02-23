Munawar Faruqui’s ‘Hafta Wasooli’ Sparks Legal Firestorm: What Happens Next?

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui is once again under legal scrutiny after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks on his OTT show Hafta Wasooli. Advocate Amita Sachdeva took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday to announce that she has filed an official complaint against Faruqui, accusing him of insulting multiple religions.

In her post, Sachdeva referred to Munawar as a “habitual offender” and stated that his remarks during the show streamed on Jio Hotstar had violated cultural values and promoted vulgarity. She requested an FIR under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Sections 196, 299, and 353, as well as provisions under the IT Act.

Legal Action Against Munawar Faruqui for Alleged Insults and Vulgarity

Sachdeva further mentioned that the complaint had been emailed and would be physically submitted and speed-posted the following Monday. She added that if no action is taken by authorities, she would approach the court to ensure justice is served.

Previous Controversy Involving Munawar Faruqui

This is not the first time Munawar Faruqui has faced legal challenges. In January 2021, Faruqui was arrested during a stand-up show at Munro Cafe in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. BJP MLA Malini Gaur’s son, Eklavya Singh Gaur, accused Faruqui of making offensive jokes about Hindu deities and Indian Home Minister Amit Shah. The arrest was widely criticized as an infringement on the comedian’s freedom of speech, as there was no concrete evidence to support the accusations.

Ongoing Legal Troubles for Comedians and Content Creators

The filing of this complaint highlights the ongoing scrutiny faced by comedians and content creators in India. The controversy surrounding Faruqui follows a similar uproar earlier this year regarding comedian Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, illustrating the increasing challenges faced by digital content creators in the country.

As the situation unfolds, all eyes remain on whether any legal action will be taken against Munawar Faruqui, and if this case will set a precedent for future complaints against comedians and entertainers.