India Surpasses US and China in AI Downloads, Claims FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman recently highlighted India’s rapid progress in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), noting that the country has surpassed the US and China in AI-related app downloads. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of IIIT Kottayam, she emphasized that India recorded an impressive 3 billion AI-related app downloads in 2024, outpacing the US’s 1.5 billion and China’s 1.3 billion.

Sitharaman referenced a powerful statement from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who referred to India as the “use case capital of AI.” She praised this remark, emphasizing that it demonstrates India’s commitment not just to researching AI, but also to implementing it on a large scale.

India’s Role in Shaping Global AI Governance

The Finance Minister further elaborated on India’s leadership role in AI adoption and governance. She mentioned that the country is not only advancing in AI technology but is also actively contributing to how AI is regulated globally. She pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement at the AI Action Summit in Paris, where he stated that AI is a global responsibility, urging the need for ethical, inclusive, and trustworthy AI.

Sitharaman expressed concern over the societal fears surrounding AI and unethical practices, asserting that such concerns can only be addressed through responsible understanding and regulation from the beginning.

India’s Growing Innovation and Intellectual Property Standing

In addition to AI advancements, Sitharaman shared insights into India’s growing innovation landscape. India’s rank in the Global Innovation Index has jumped to 39th place in 2024 from 81st in 2015, demonstrating significant progress. She also highlighted the country’s rising patent-to-GDP ratio, which has grown from 144 in 2013 to 381 in 2023, reflecting India’s burgeoning economic impact from intellectual property.

India also secured the 6th spot in global intellectual property filings in 2023, as per the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), showcasing the country’s growing strength in innovation. Additionally, India has improved its Network Readiness Index ranking from 79th in 2019 to 49th in 2024, further reflecting its push toward greater innovation and self-reliance.

India’s Innovation Drive Continues to Accelerate

The finance minister concluded her address by stressing that the government remains committed to the development of AI in India. By continuously engaging stakeholders and developing relevant policies, India is setting the stage for a future built on ethical AI practices and innovation.