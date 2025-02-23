Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 32 Tamil Fishermen, Seizes Five Boats in Latest Incident

The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 32 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, in the early hours of Sunday, accusing them of crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. In addition to the arrests, five mechanized boats belonging to the fishermen were seized during the operation.

According to local fishermen’s leaders, the arrested individuals were taken to Jaffna, Sri Lanka, for further questioning. This incident follows a similar one on February 19, when 10 fishermen from Rameswaram were detained for allegedly trespassing into Sri Lankan territorial waters. During that operation, three fishing boats were also confiscated.

Growing Concern Over Repeated Arrests of Tamil Nadu Fishermen

The issue of Tamil Nadu fishermen being apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy has become a persistent concern. Just ten days before this latest arrest, on February 9, 14 fishermen from Tamil Nadu were detained, and their mechanized fishing boat was seized. This was preceded by another arrest on February 3, when 10 fishermen from Rameswaram were detained under similar allegations.

Fishermen’s associations in Tamil Nadu have condemned these ongoing detentions, highlighting the economic and personal toll on the local fishing communities. Antony John, a leader of the fishermen’s association in Rameswaram, expressed grave concern over the escalating situation, stating, “The Sri Lankan Navy is arresting our fishermen regularly. They have even fired at our men, injuring two of them. This has to stop.”

Fishermen’s Associations Demand Immediate Diplomatic Action

In response to these repeated arrests, local fishing communities, along with families of the detained fishermen, have urged both the Central and state governments to take swift action to secure their release. Fishermen’s associations in Rameswaram and coastal areas are planning large-scale protests to demand an end to the arrests.

Fishermen’s leaders are also pushing for a permanent resolution to the issue, advocating for a bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka to prevent further incidents and protect the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu’s coastal communities. The repeated arrests and boat seizures have become a severe economic burden for the fishermen.

Calls for Diplomatic Intervention from Tamil Nadu Leaders

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, has already written to India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, urging diplomatic efforts to secure the release of the detained fishermen and to recover the confiscated boats. In his letter, CM Stalin emphasized the dire economic consequences of the ongoing arrests and called for immediate intervention to safeguard the rights of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen.

The frequent arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy have sparked widespread protests across Tamil Nadu, with local leaders and fishermen urging the government to take stronger measures.

Sri Lankan Navy Arrests and Seizures: A Continuing Trend

Reports show that since June 16, 2024, the Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 425 Tamil Nadu fishermen and seized 58 fishing boats. This issue has sparked protests and calls for a lasting solution to the maritime boundary dispute. Fishermen’s associations continue to push for diplomatic resolution to ensure the safety and security of Tamil Nadu’s coastal communities.

Former Union Minister and PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has also weighed in, urging the Indian government to address Sri Lanka’s actions more decisively and to resolve the maritime boundary issue for the safety of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen.

The ongoing protests and demand for resolution underscore the need for urgent action to prevent further escalation and protect the livelihoods of Tamil Nadu’s fishing community.