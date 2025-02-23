Israel Strikes Key Border Crossings, Accuses Hezbollah of Smuggling Weapons into Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes on Saturday targeting key border crossings between Syria and Lebanon, accusing Hezbollah of using these routes to smuggle weapons into Lebanon. The airstrikes were aimed at locations in Syria’s Qalamoun region, close to the Lebanese border, which are believed to play a crucial role in Hezbollah’s alleged arms transfer activities.

IDF Claims Hezbollah Violated Ceasefire Understandings

In a statement, the IDF asserted that Hezbollah has exploited the border crossings to illegally transport weapons. The Israeli military labeled such actions as a “blatant violation of the ceasefire understandings” that have been in effect between Israel and Lebanon since November 27, 2024. The IDF emphasized its commitment to continuing operations to neutralize threats to Israel and prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its military capabilities.

Israeli Airstrikes Target Hezbollah’s Arms Transfer Routes

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, confirmed that the Israeli airstrikes targeted strategic locations in Syria’s Qalamoun region, historically linked to Hezbollah’s arms transfers from Syria to Lebanon. However, no casualties or damage have been reported following the attacks.

Recent Escalations: February Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon

Earlier in February, the Israeli military carried out airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in eastern and southern Lebanon. One of these strikes targeted an underground tunnel in eastern Lebanon’s Bekaa region, which extended from Syria into Lebanon, a site that had been previously attacked by Israeli forces. Additionally, the Israeli Air Force struck sites in southern Lebanon containing munitions and rocket launchers that were deemed to pose an immediate threat to Israel.

No Immediate Responses from Syrian, Lebanese Authorities or Hezbollah

As of now, there have been no official statements from Syrian or Lebanese authorities, nor from Hezbollah, regarding the recent Israeli airstrikes.