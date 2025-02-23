Tensions Rise as Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Negotiations

Jerusalem: Israel announced on Sunday that it has postponed the release of Palestinian prisoners scheduled under the ceasefire agreement until further hostage releases take place.

Delay in Prisoner Release

The decision was made after Hamas freed six hostages on Saturday, following the terms of the multi-phase agreement. In return, Israel was expected to release around 620 Palestinian prisoners on the same day. However, Israeli authorities have now delayed their release, citing concerns over Hamas’ conduct.

Netanyahu’s Office Issues Statement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office released a statement saying, “The release of Palestinian prisoners scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until the next batch of hostages is freed, without any provocative celebrations.”

The statement further accused Hamas of repeated violations, including using hostages for propaganda purposes and staging “humiliating displays.” It also claimed that Hamas has paraded hostages on stage while Israel, in response, has been criticized for making Palestinian prisoners wear bracelets and t-shirts with derogatory messages and forcing them into demeaning poses for photographs.

Ongoing Hostage Crisis

According to Israeli data, 63 children remain hostage in Gaza, with more than half reportedly killed. The humanitarian and political implications of the ongoing crisis continue to intensify as both sides face allegations of exploiting captives for propaganda.