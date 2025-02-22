Israeli Hostage Kisses Hamas Members Before Release: Video

Jerusalem: In a recent exchange, Hamas handed over three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross, marking a crucial moment in ongoing negotiations. The hostages—Omer Wenkert, Omer Shem Tov, and Eliya Cohen—were released in the town of Nuseirat, where they were briefly paraded on stage before being transferred to Red Cross officials.

Emotional Scenes During Release

A notable moment from the release was when Omer Shem Tov kissed the forehead of two Hamas members while waving to the crowd. The hostages were then transported in a Red Cross convoy, eventually crossing the border into Israel.

IDF Confirms 505 Days in Captivity

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the three individuals spent 505 days in Hamas captivity before their release. Upon arrival in Israel, they were taken to an IDF medical facility for physical and psychological evaluation.

Families Express Relief and Joy

Malki Shem Tov, the father of Omer Shem Tov, expressed relief and joy upon seeing his son. Speaking to Channel 12, he stated, “Omer is thinner… but he is upbeat, the most positive-minded in the world.” His brother echoed the sentiment, adding, “He’s always, always positive.”

Diplomatic Implications

The release of these hostages marks another phase in the ongoing conflict and negotiations between Israel and Hamas, with further diplomatic efforts expected to determine the next course of action.