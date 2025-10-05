Murder convict, who jumped parole, arrested in Delhi’s Anand Vihar

New Delhi: A 36-year-old man, a murder convict who jumped parole, has been arrested from Delhi’s Anand Vihar, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Deepak Kumar alias Sanjay, a resident of Village Soop in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, the police said in a statement.

The police have also recovered a .32 bore sophisticated illegal pistol, along with six live cartridges, from the possession of the accused.

Based on specific intelligence, a swift and well-coordinated operation was carried out by the team of Inspector Satendra Khari/ISC, Crime Branch, comprising Sub Inspectors Amit Kumar, Sanjay Kumar, ASI Randhir, Head Constables Sanoj, Brijesh, Surender and Lalit under the supervision of Ramesh Lamba, ACP/ISC, on September 30, leading to the arrest of Kumar.

The team arrested the accused after mounting surveillance and laying a trap at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal.

Multiple Delhi courts have announced Kumar as a Proclaimed Offender (PO).

A case was registered under relevant sections of law at the PS Crime Branch, and an investigation was initiated.

During further investigation, raids were conducted in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to arrest the source of arms and ammunition.

Kumar was involved in a murder case in Sukhpura Chowk in Haryana’s Rohtak, in which he was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment.

When the accused was released on parole in 2023, he absconded and settled in Shivraj Park, Nangloi. Kumar also entered into a marriage in the national capital.

Earlier in 2015, Kumar and his associates murdered two people near the Soop village canal. Later in 2015, Kumar murdered his jail associate Sohanbir with an iron rod after a quarrel in the Baba Haridas Nagar area.

The accused was also involved in vehicle theft at the Nihal Vihar Police Station.

The accused was involved in a total of nine cases, including murder (four), robbery (two), Arms Act (two) and theft (one) in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.