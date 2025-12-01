Midnight Murder in Jeedimetla, 26-Year-Old Killed Over Money Dispute

A shocking incident that took place late last night in the Jeedimetla Police Station limits has come to light belatedly. The crime occurred around midnight and has left the local community in shock.

26-Year-Old Jagadishwar Reddy Killed on the Spot

The victim has been identified as Jagadishwar Reddy, aged 26, son of Edakondala Reddy. He belonged to Negative Place, Chirala, Prakasam District, Andhra Pradesh. According to initial reports, he was attacked suddenly and died at the location before any assistance could reach him.

Financial Dispute Allegedly Led to the Attack

Police sources indicate that a person named Soyal allegedly attacked Jagadishwar Reddy due to a money-related dispute. The assault resulted in immediate fatal injuries, causing the victim’s death at the scene.

More Details Awaited as Investigation Continues

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation to determine the full circumstances behind the attack. Police are verifying the motive, gathering evidence and questioning individuals connected to the incident.

Further information is expected once the inquiry progresses.