Myanmar to Release Over 6,000 Prisoners to Mark Independence Day

Bangkok: Myanmar’s military government has announced the release of more than 6,000 prisoners and has reduced sentences for many other inmates as part of a mass amnesty to commemorate the 77th anniversary of Myanmar’s independence from Britain.

Political Detainees’ Fate Unclear

It remains unclear whether the mass release will include any of the thousands of political detainees who have been imprisoned for opposing military rule since the February 2021 coup, which ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. This takeover triggered widespread nonviolent resistance, which has evolved into an armed struggle across the country.

Mass Amnesty and Release Details

According to state-run MRTV, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, head of Myanmar’s military government, has granted amnesty to 5,864 prisoners from Myanmar, along with 180 foreign nationals who will be deported. Mass prisoner releases are a common occurrence during significant events and holidays in Myanmar.

Foreign Nationals to Be Released

The foreigners included in the release may comprise four Thai fishermen who were arrested by Myanmar’s navy in late November after a confrontation with Myanmar patrol boats near Thailand’s maritime border in the Andaman Sea. Thailand’s Prime Minister has confirmed that the four fishermen are expected to be freed on Myanmar’s Independence Day.

Terms of Release

The terms of the release indicate that if any freed detainees commit further violations of the law, they will have to serve the remainder of their original sentence, along with any new penalties.

Commuted Sentences

The government also announced that 144 prisoners who were serving life sentences have had their sentences commuted to 15 years. Other prisoners will see their sentences reduced by one-sixth, except for those convicted under laws often used against military rule opponents, such as the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Associations Act, the Arms Act, and the Counter-Terrorism Law.

Political Prisoners and Protest Charges

While the details of the prisoners being released have not been fully disclosed, many of those held are likely to have been charged in connection with protests. This includes violations of Section 505(A) of Myanmar’s Penal Code, which criminalizes the spread of information that causes public unrest or fear, or the dissemination of false news.

Insein Prison and Prisoner Release Process

Prisoner releases began on January 4, though it could take a few days to complete. At Insein Prison in Yangon, known for housing political detainees, family members of prisoners gathered outside early in the morning in anticipation of their loved ones’ release.

Aung San Suu Kyi Not Included in Release

There are no signs that Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been held incommunicado by the military since the coup, will be among those released. The 79-year-old leader is currently serving a 27-year sentence following politically motivated trials. Supporters and analysts argue that the charges against her are an attempt to discredit her and legitimize the military’s power grab while preventing her from participating in any future elections, which have yet to be scheduled.

Political Prisoner Statistics

According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a human rights monitoring group, 28,096 people have been arrested on political charges since the military seized power. As of Friday, 21,499 of these individuals remain detained. The AAPP also reports that at least 6,106 civilians have been killed by security forces during this period, though this does not include all combat-related casualties.

Myanmar’s Independence Day

Myanmar, which was colonized by Britain in the late 19th century, regained its independence on January 4, 1948. In Naypyitaw, Myanmar’s military government marked the 77th anniversary with a flag-raising ceremony at City Hall.