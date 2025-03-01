Nadaaniyan Trailer: Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s Love Story Wrapped in Deal, Dilemma & Drama

‘Nadaaniyan’ Trailer Starring Ibrahim Ali Khan & Khushi Kapoor

The wait is finally over! Netflix has officially dropped the much-anticipated trailer for ‘Nadaaniyan’, a romantic drama starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Packed with love, emotions, and unexpected twists, the film promises to be a heartwarming watch for young audiences.

A Love Story Built on a Deal – But Can Feelings Be Scripted?

Set in the backdrop of college life and youthful aspirations, Nadaaniyan follows the journey of Pia (Khushi Kapoor), a stylish South Delhi diva, and Arjun (Ibrahim Ali Khan), a middle-class overachiever.

Pia is determined to craft her ideal love story, and in pursuit of perfection, she strikes a deal with Arjun. Their transactional arrangement – pretending to be in a relationship – takes a turn when real emotions surface, blurring the lines between reality and pretense.

Star Cast & Production Details

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast including:

Ibrahim Ali Khan as Arjun

as Arjun Khushi Kapoor as Pia

as Pia Mahima Chaudhary

Suniel Shetty

Dia Mirza

Jugal Hansraj

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Nadaaniyan marks Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut, adding an extra layer of excitement to the project. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra under the Dharmatic Entertainment banner.

Director Shauna Gautam’s Take on ‘Nadaaniyan’

Sharing her experience, director Shauna Gautam expressed, “Directing ‘Nadaaniyan’ has been incredibly special, especially as my first film. This story is close to my heart, capturing the innocence and surprising nature of first love. Collaborating with Karan sir and Dharmatic Entertainment has been a dream come true. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this heartfelt journey on Netflix.”

Nadaaniyan is all set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on March 7, 2025. Fans of youthful romance and coming-of-age dramas are eagerly waiting to experience this fresh pairing on screen.

Conclusion

With a blend of romance, comedy, and drama, Nadaaniyan is shaping up to be an exciting addition to Netflix’s lineup. The trailer has already generated significant buzz, leaving audiences eager to witness the chemistry between Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor unfold on screen. Don’t miss out on this engaging love story, premiering soon on Netflix!