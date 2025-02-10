Naga Chaitanya Tells Dad Nagarjuna: “Your Appreciation is True Success for Me!”

Chennai: Actor Naga Chaitanya has expressed his gratitude to his father, Nagarjuna, for his heartfelt congratulations on the success of Thandel. In response to Nagarjuna’s recent post congratulating the film’s team, Naga Chaitanya shared that his father’s appreciation meant more to him than any external recognition.

Nagarjuna’s Heartfelt Message to His Son

On Sunday, Nagarjuna took to social media to congratulate Naga Chaitanya and the team of Thandel for their hard work and the film’s impressive performance at the box office. In his emotional post, Nagarjuna shared his pride in his son, highlighting the dedication and passion Naga Chaitanya put into the film.

Nagarjuna wrote, “Dear @chay_akkineni, Proud of you my son! I have watched you push boundaries, face challenges, and give your heart to the craft. Thandel is not just another film—it is a testament to your relentless passion, your courage to dream big, and your hard work.”

He continued, “To all the Akkineni fans—you have stood by us like family, and Thandel’s success is as much yours as it is ours. Thank you for your endless love and support! Gratitude.”

Nagarjuna also extended his thanks to Allu Aravind, the producer Bunny Vas, and the entire team of Thandel. He added, “Congratulations to the amazingly talented @Sai_Pallavi92 you never cease to amaze, the genius @ThisIsDSP you rock, the Rising Star director @chandoomondeti and the fabulous #Thandel team for making this moment unforgettable!”

Naga Chaitanya’s Response to His Dad’s Words

Naga Chaitanya was visibly moved by his father’s post and responded with a heartfelt message of his own. In his reply, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Thank you naana. Your appreciation is true success for me :)”

About the Film ‘Thandel’

Thandel, which released on February 7, has been well-received by audiences and critics alike. The film is based on a true story about 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were captured and imprisoned by Pakistani authorities. The film has received positive reviews for its storytelling and performances.

With music by National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Shamdat, Thandel was produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner, with Allu Aravind presenting it. The film’s editing was handled by National Award-winner Naveen Nooli, while Srinagendra Tangala led the art department. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film features a talented cast, including Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi.