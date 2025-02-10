Britain’s Railway to Celebrate 30 Years of ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge’

Mumbai: In celebration of the 200th anniversary of modern railways in 2025, Britain’s railway network is set to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ).

In a unique collaboration with Yash Raj Films (YRF), this initiative will highlight the unifying power of love, with a special UK-India cultural celebration.

YRF’s Tribute to DDLJ’s Legacy

YRF will be marking 30 years of DDLJ, one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, was extensively shot in the UK, with the legendary King’s Cross Railway Station serving as the iconic backdrop where the film’s lead pair first meets and falls in love.

As part of the Valentine’s Day celebration, Britain’s railway network and YRF have announced a cultural collaboration that will highlight the romance of train travel. YRF is currently producing a musical adaptation of Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, titled Come Fall in Love – The DDLJ Musical (CFIL), set to premiere at Manchester Opera House on May 29, 2025, and run until June 21, 2025.

Cultural Activations at Key Railway Stations

In partnership with the railway, immersive activations will take place at Manchester and London railway stations, celebrating how love can unite cultures through the magic of Come Fall in Love and the iconic legacy of DDLJ.

The musical, directed by Aditya Chopra, the original director of DDLJ, follows Simran, a young British-Indian woman engaged to a family friend in India for an arranged marriage. The plot intensifies when she falls in love with a British man named Roger.

The Team Behind the DDLJ Musical

The production will feature an original score with 18 English songs. The creative team of Come Fall in Love represents an exciting blend of East Meets West. The music is composed by Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani, while the book and lyrics are written by Nell Benjamin (known for Mean Girls and Legally Blonde).

Railway 200’s Celebration of Love and Connection

Suzanne Donnelly, Executive Director of Railway 200, expressed her excitement about the collaboration, saying, “We’re very pleased to partner with Yash Raj Films and celebrate the enduring romance of rail and the power of connection across the world.

The railway has long inspired filmmakers and helped shape our cultural landscape. Its bicentenary this year provides a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the 30th anniversary of this hugely successful, rail-related Bollywood blockbuster and its new musical opening in the UK this summer.”

Akshaye Widhani on the Collaboration

Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration: “We are delighted to partner with Railway 200 as part of the railway’s 200th anniversary. YRF has always stood for bringing stories rooted in India with a global footprint, and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge is a testament to that.

To celebrate 30 years of DDLJ, we are bringing the stage adaptation—Come Fall In Love – The DDLJ Musical—to the UK! One of the most iconic scenes of DDLJ was filmed at King’s Cross Railway Station, which we are showcasing in Come Fall In Love. So, this is the perfect moment for us to partner with Railway 200.”

DDLJ’s Record-Breaking Legacy

DDLJ holds the record as the longest-running film in Indian cinema, having been continuously screened in Mumbai since its release in 1995.