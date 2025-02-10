Aakash Chopra Calls Delhi Capitals One of the Favourites to Win WPL 2025

New Delhi: Former India men’s cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Delhi Capitals (DC) are among the favourites to win the WPL 2025 title. Despite the trophy eluding them twice, Chopra feels their consistency in the league stages will take them a step further this time.

DC has finished as table-toppers in the league stages of WPL 2023 and 2024 but ended up as runners-up on both occasions, including last year at their home ground, Arun Jaitley Stadium. The team will open their WPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians in Vadodara on February 15.

“Success is always defined by trophies, but in the first two seasons of the TATA WPL, Delhi Capitals have truly stood out with their style of play and consistency. I know they haven’t won a title yet, but they came very close last season. Given their performances, they will definitely be one of the favourites this year as well,” said Chopra on Disney+ Hotstar on Monday.

Concerns Over Opening Pair of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma

DC’s opening pair will once again be captain Meg Lanning and young Shafali Verma. However, Chopra expressed concerns about their chemistry as a pair in WPL 2025. He pointed out that Meg Lanning has played sporadically since her international retirement, while Shafali has been out of the Indian team following a poor ODI series against New Zealand last year.

As a result, Shafali returned to domestic cricket, where she excelled. She finished as the leading run-scorer in the Senior Women’s One-Day Challenger Trophy, amassing 414 runs in five matches at an average of 82.80 and a strike rate of 145.26, including one hundred and three fifties. She was also the highest run-scorer in the Senior Women’s One Day Trophy, with 527 runs at an average of 75.29 and a strike rate of 152.31.

“Since Meg Lanning’s retirement from international cricket, she hasn’t been in her best form. Meanwhile, Shafali Verma has also lost her spot in the Indian squad,” Chopra stated.

“Neither of them has been scoring runs consistently, but I’m eager to see how they perform in Season 3 of the WPL. One thing is certain—it’s going to be both challenging and exciting,” Chopra concluded.