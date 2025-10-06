NAREDCO Telangana to Host 15th Property Show at HITEX Hyderabad from October 10–12

Hyderabad: NAREDCO Telangana has announced the 15th edition of its flagship Property Show, to be held from October 10 to 12, 2025, at HITEX Exhibition Centre, Hyderabad. The three-day event will feature a wide range of residential, office, and retail commercial properties, offering buyers and investors a one-stop destination to explore the city’s most reputable real estate projects.

Hyderabad’s real estate market continues to lead India’s growth story, powered by strong performance across IT, Pharma, Aerospace, Automobiles, and emerging sectors like Electric Vehicles and Artificial Intelligence – backed by progressive government policies and robust infrastructure.

Also Read: Eli Lilly to Invest $1 Billion in Telangana, Expanding Global Pharma Operations in Hyderabad

On this occasion, Mr. Vijaya Sai Meka, President, NAREDCO Telangana, said, “Hyderabad’s real estate sector continues to achieve double-digit growth, driven by innovation, sustainability, and investor confidence. The proposed Property Show reflects our commitment to empowering consumers and driving Telangana’s growth story.”

K. Sreedhar Reddy, Secretary General, NAREDCO Telangana, said, “With the festive season approaching, this is the ideal time for homebuyers to explore and invest in their dream property.”

The show will feature leading developers, government departments, building material suppliers, and financial institutions such as SBI, HDFC, LICHFL, CBI, Union Bank, and IDBI Bank, offering home loan options and property guidance. Entry is free for the property show, which will be open from 10 am to 8 pm.