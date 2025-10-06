Eli Lilly to Invest $1 Billion in Telangana, Expanding Global Pharma Operations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana secured a massive investment of $1 billion by US Pharma major Eli Lilly, which will expand its manufacturing and global medicine supply capacity in Hyderabad. The expansion will be facilitated through new contract manufacturing, adding huge job opportunities for Telangana’s youth.

The announcement was made after the company’s global delegation met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at the Integrated Command Control Centre on Monday.

The investment decision reiterates the company’s trust in Telangana’s leadership and effective governance, after having inaugurated the global capability centre in Hyderabad in August this year. Despite strong interest from several states, Eli Lilly chose Telangana owing to the favorable ecosystem in terms of availability of highly skilled manpower, infrastructure, and support from the government.

Also Read: Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on BC Quota, Telangana Govt Gets Relief

The investment by Eli Lilly marks the company’s interest in Telangana beyond GCCs and addressing new medicines to treat diabetes and obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, and autoimmune conditions. The company will begin recruitment immediately, with openings across roles such as engineers, chemists, analytical scientists, quality control and assurance professionals, and management positions.

With the setup of the new facilities, Eli Lilly is set to do contract manufacturing in Telangana and supply globally.

The Chief Minister thanked the Eli Lilly delegation for having chosen Telangana and assured them of full support from the government for the company’s plans. He attributed the transformation of Hyderabad into a Pharma hub to the establishment of IDPL in Hyderabad in 1965.

Indira Gandhi’s initiative in 1965 is the reason why Hyderabad stands as a hub of bulk drug manufacturing. Hyderabad was also at the epicentre of the Covid vaccine manufacturing at the global stage.”

The Chief Minister further reiterated, “Telangana means business. Hyderabad is a global city. Our government will support and welcome all industries looking to invest here.”

He also explained about the government’s plans to transform Telangana into a knowledge hub, adding that a new Advanced Technology Centre (ATC) is being set up at Hyderabad’s Genome Valley to ensure technical support for the companies. We have included several renowned Pharma industrialists on the Board of Governors of the Young India Skills University in Hyderabad, for which Anand Mahindra is the chairperson, he added.

On the occasion, Minister Sridhar Babu said Lilly’s expansion in Hyderabad is a testament to Telangana’s dynamic industrial landscape and its growing influence in advanced healthcare manufacturing.

Patrik Jonsson, Executive Vice President and President of Lilly International, Eli Lilly, emphasised that this investment reaffirms the company’s confidence in India as a hub for capability building within our global network.