Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on BC Quota, Telangana Govt Gets Relief

Hyderabad: The Telangana government received a significant reprieve on Monday as the Supreme Court dismissed a writ petition challenging its decision to provide 42 percent reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. The apex court directed the petitioner to pursue the matter before the Telangana High Court, where similar cases are already under consideration.

A bench of Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta observed that petitions under Article 32 of the Constitution cannot be entertained in the Supreme Court when the same issue is pending before the High Court. “In identical circumstances, we have rejected such pleas earlier as well,” Justice Nath remarked during the proceedings.

Also Read: TGSRTC Increases City Bus Fares by 50% Starting from Today October 6, 2025 in Hyderabad and Secunderabad

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the Supreme Court had previously entertained similar cases. However, the bench questioned why the petitioner had not pursued the matter effectively in the High Court, especially since the case was listed for hearing on October 8. The lawyer responded that no interim relief had been granted so far, which prompted them to approach the apex court.

Despite this explanation, the Supreme Court refused to grant any stay, clarifying that the High Court remains the proper forum to decide the matter.

The petition, filed by Vanga Gopal Reddy, specifically challenged the implementation of 42 percent BC quota under Government Order No. 9. Senior advocates Siddharth Luthra, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, and A.D.N. Rao appeared on behalf of the state government, while several Telangana ministers, including Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Ponnam Prabhakar, and Vikati Srihari, attended the hearing.

With the dismissal of the plea, attention now shifts to the Telangana High Court, where the October 8 hearing is expected to play a decisive role in determining whether the enhanced BC reservations will stand in the upcoming municipal elections.