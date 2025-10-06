TGSRTC Increases City Bus Fares by 50% Starting from Today October 6, 2025 in Hyderabad and Secunderabad

Hyderabad, October 6, 2025: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) implemented a significant fare increase for city bus services in Hyderabad and Secunderabad Starting from Today Monday, October 6, 2025, raising ticket prices by approximately 50% to fund the transition to an all-electric bus fleet within the city limits.

The revised fare structure, approved by the state government on September 23, introduces what officials term an “infrastructure fare” to support the development of charging infrastructure and acquisition of 2,800 electric buses by 2027 .

Revised Fare Structure

Under the new pricing system, passengers will pay increased fares across all categories of city bus services:

City Ordinary, Metro Express, E-Ordinary & E-Express : ₹5 extra for first three stages, ₹10 from fourth stage onwards

: ₹5 extra for first three stages, ₹10 from fourth stage onwards Metro Deluxe & E-Metro AC services : ₹5 additional for first stage, ₹10 from second stage onwards

: ₹5 additional for first stage, ₹10 from second stage onwards Minimum fare increase: Rises from ₹10 to ₹15 for the first three stops

The fare revision represents the first increase in bus ticket prices since 2022, though bus pass rates had previously been increased in June 2025 .

Government’s Rationale Behind the Hike

Funding Electric Transition

According to TGSRTC officials, the additional revenue generated from the fare hike will fund the replacement of 2,800 diesel buses operating within Hyderabad’s Outer Ring Road with electric vehicles by 2027 . The initiative is part of the state’s broader plan to promote clean energy and reduce air pollution in the city .

Infrastructure Development

The project requires substantial infrastructure investment, estimated at ₹392 crore . Development plans include:

Building 10 new bus depots

Upgrading 19 existing depots with high-tension charging connections

Establishing 10 intermediate charging stations across the city

Current reports indicate that 265 electric buses are already operational in six depots across Hyderabad, with another 275 expected to be introduced later this year . The high-tension power connections for charging infrastructure have been installed at a cost of approximately ₹8 crore per depot .

Political Reactions and Criticism

Strong Opposition Response

The fare increase has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

KT Rama Rao (KTR), BRS working president, described the hike as “not only cruel but also deeply insensitive” and accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of “exploiting the poor and middle-class through repeated fare increases” .

KTR highlighted the additional financial burden on regular commuters, estimating “an extra burden of at least ₹500 per month on regular commuters” at a time when prices of essential commodities continue to surge .

Previous Protests

This is not the first fare increase under the current government. In June 2025, the TGSRTC raised bus pass prices by over 20%, with ordinary passes increasing from ₹1,150 to ₹1,400 and student passes in Hyderabad and Warangal rising from ₹300 to ₹450 for a 12-km pass .

Those increases prompted protests from BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who was briefly detained during a demonstration at Bus Bhavan, the TGSRTC headquarters . At that time, Kavitha had questioned why the Chief Minister was “so angry with the common people” .

Economic Impact on Commuters

Increased Commuting Costs

The fare hike presents significant financial pressure on daily commuters:

Regular commuters face approximately ₹500 in additional monthly transportation expenses

The increase comes alongside rising prices of essential commodities

Daily wage earners and low-income families are expected to be disproportionately affected

Context of Previous Increases

The current ticket fare hike follows a pattern of recent transportation cost increases:

June 2025: 20% increase in bus pass prices

June 2025: Introduction of ₹10 toll plaza charges on intercity routes

October 2025: Current 50% increase in minimum bus fare

The Telangana government has set an ambitious target to completely replace diesel buses with electric ones within Hyderabad’s ORR limits by 2027 . Officials state that the TGSRTC cannot meet the ₹392 crore infrastructure cost from existing resources, necessitating the fare revision .

As the new fares take effect, all eyes will be on the implementation of the electric bus project and its impact on Hyderabad’s public transportation system and air quality goals.