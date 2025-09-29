2025-26 NMMS Scholarship Application Process Begins: How to Apply for Rs. 1,000 Per Month
The NMMS scholarship 2025-26 application window is now open. Get Rs. 1,000 per month. Telangana's deadline is October 6. Check eligibility and how to apply.
The application process for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) for the 2025-26 academic year is now active on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Successful candidates will receive a scholarship of ₹1,000 per month from classes 9 through 12. Students must be mindful of state-specific deadlines, with Telangana setting its last date for application submission as October 6, 2025.
Table of Contents
Critical State-Wise Deadlines
Applicants must apply through the NSP portal before their respective state’s deadline. Some key dates include:
- Telangana: October 6, 2025
- Delhi: October 4, 2025
- Maharashtra: October 11, 2025
- Kerala: October 27, 2025
- Rajasthan: November 16, 2025
Students are urged to verify the exact deadline for their state on the official NSP portal to avoid missing out.
Major Policy Change: Income Limit Increased
A significant update for the 2025-26 cycle is the revision of the financial eligibility criterion, broadening its reach.
- Previous Limit: ₹1.5 Lakh per annum
- New Limit: ₹3.5 Lakh per annum
This change aims to make the scholarship accessible to a much larger segment of students from economically weaker backgrounds. Early data shows strong participation, with thousands of applications already submitted.
Eligibility and Selection Process
The NMMS is designed to support meritorious students from economically disadvantaged families.
Academic Eligibility:
- Must be studying in Class 8 in a government, government-aided, or local body school.
- Minimum 55% marks in Class 7 ( 50% for SC/ST students).
- Students from private schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas are not eligible.
Selection Examination:
The selection is based on a two-stage test
- Mental Ability Test (MAT): 90 questions in 90 minutes, testing reasoning and critical thinking.
- Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT): 90 questions in 90 minutes, covering Science, Social Studies, and Mathematics.
- Minimum Marks: General category students need 40%; SC/ST students need 32%.
How to Apply: A Step-by-Step Guide
Prospective applicants must follow a streamlined process on the National Scholarship Portal (scholarships.gov.in).
- One-Time Registration (OTR): New users must first complete OTR to generate a unique profile number.
- Document Preparation: Have digital copies ready, including:
- Passport-sized photograph
- Income certificate
- Class 7 mark sheet
- Caste/Disability certificate (if applicable)
- Aadhaar card
- Bank account details
- Application Submission: Log in, select the NMMS scheme, fill the form, upload documents, and submit.
Scholarship Benefits and Disbursement
Selected students receive substantial financial support throughout their secondary education.
- Scholarship Amount: ₹12,000 per annum (₹1,000 per month) from Class 9 to 12.
- Disbursement: The amount is sent via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the student’s Aadhaar-linked bank account.
- National Quota: Approximately 1,00,000 fresh scholarships are awarded nationally each year.
Verification and Examination Timeline
After application submission, a two-level verification process is crucial for approval. The examination for states like Telangana is scheduled for November 23, 2025, with most other states holding tests between November and December 2025. Results are typically declared by June 2026.
Key Recommendations for Applicants
Educational experts advise students to start preparations early. A focus on conceptual understanding in Science, Mathematics, and Social Studies, combined with regular practice for the Mental Ability Test, is essential. Students are encouraged to use previous years’ question papers and mock tests to improve their time management and accuracy for the 3-hour examination.