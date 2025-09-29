2025-26 NMMS Scholarship Application Process Begins: How to Apply for Rs. 1,000 Per Month

The application process for the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) for the 2025-26 academic year is now active on the National Scholarship Portal (NSP). Successful candidates will receive a scholarship of ₹1,000 per month from classes 9 through 12. Students must be mindful of state-specific deadlines, with Telangana setting its last date for application submission as October 6, 2025.

Critical State-Wise Deadlines

Applicants must apply through the NSP portal before their respective state’s deadline. Some key dates include:

Telangana: October 6, 2025

Delhi: October 4, 2025

Maharashtra: October 11, 2025

Kerala: October 27, 2025

Rajasthan: November 16, 2025

Students are urged to verify the exact deadline for their state on the official NSP portal to avoid missing out.

Major Policy Change: Income Limit Increased

A significant update for the 2025-26 cycle is the revision of the financial eligibility criterion, broadening its reach.

Previous Limit: ₹1.5 Lakh per annum

₹1.5 Lakh per annum New Limit: ₹3.5 Lakh per annum

This change aims to make the scholarship accessible to a much larger segment of students from economically weaker backgrounds. Early data shows strong participation, with thousands of applications already submitted.

Eligibility and Selection Process

The NMMS is designed to support meritorious students from economically disadvantaged families.

Academic Eligibility:

Must be studying in Class 8 in a government, government-aided, or local body school.

in a government, government-aided, or local body school. Minimum 55% marks in Class 7 ( 50% for SC/ST students).

marks in Class 7 ( for SC/ST students). Students from private schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya Vidyalayas are not eligible.

Selection Examination:

The selection is based on a two-stage test

Mental Ability Test (MAT): 90 questions in 90 minutes, testing reasoning and critical thinking.

90 questions in 90 minutes, testing reasoning and critical thinking. Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT): 90 questions in 90 minutes, covering Science, Social Studies, and Mathematics.

90 questions in 90 minutes, covering Science, Social Studies, and Mathematics. Minimum Marks: General category students need 40%; SC/ST students need 32%.

How to Apply: A Step-by-Step Guide

Prospective applicants must follow a streamlined process on the National Scholarship Portal (scholarships.gov.in).

One-Time Registration (OTR): New users must first complete OTR to generate a unique profile number. Document Preparation: Have digital copies ready, including: Passport-sized photograph

Income certificate

Class 7 mark sheet

Caste/Disability certificate (if applicable)

Aadhaar card

Bank account details Application Submission: Log in, select the NMMS scheme, fill the form, upload documents, and submit.

Scholarship Benefits and Disbursement

Selected students receive substantial financial support throughout their secondary education.

Scholarship Amount: ₹12,000 per annum (₹1,000 per month) from Class 9 to 12.

from Class 9 to 12. Disbursement: The amount is sent via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to the student’s Aadhaar-linked bank account.

The amount is sent via to the student’s Aadhaar-linked bank account. National Quota: Approximately 1,00,000 fresh scholarships are awarded nationally each year.

Verification and Examination Timeline

After application submission, a two-level verification process is crucial for approval. The examination for states like Telangana is scheduled for November 23, 2025, with most other states holding tests between November and December 2025. Results are typically declared by June 2026.

Key Recommendations for Applicants

Educational experts advise students to start preparations early. A focus on conceptual understanding in Science, Mathematics, and Social Studies, combined with regular practice for the Mental Ability Test, is essential. Students are encouraged to use previous years’ question papers and mock tests to improve their time management and accuracy for the 3-hour examination.