Naseeruddin Shah Defends Diljit Dosanjh Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

Mumbai: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has strongly clarified that he did not delete his Facebook post backing Diljit Dosanjh over the ongoing controversy surrounding the release of Sardaar Ji 3, which stars Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. Instead, Shah revealed the post was taken down by Facebook without his consent.

Shah Defends His Support for Diljit: “I Said What I Had to Say”

In an article for The Indian Express, Shah stood firm on his stance and offered no apology for expressing solidarity with Diljit.

“If this is taken to be a justification of my Facebook post (which has been taken down, not deleted by me)… so be it. I need to justify nothing,” he said.

He added that he wasn’t disheartened by the lack of support from Bollywood, saying,

“They all either have too much to lose or they disagree.”

A Powerful Message to Trolls: “My Saltanat is My Aashiyaan”

Addressing those who criticized his post, Shah quoted poet Jigar Moradabadi in defiance:

“Mujhe de na ghaiz mein dhamkiyaan, giren lakh baar ye bijliyan… Meri saltanat yehi aashiyaan.”

He also took a jibe at the commonly used “Go to Pakistan” narrative, saying,

“My response to those who will say ‘Go to Pakistan’ is — ‘GO TO KAILASA’.”

Original Facebook Post: Shah Calls Out “Dirty Tricks” Against Diljit

On Monday, Shah’s now-removed post read:

“I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT… The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him… What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan.”

He defended Diljit, stating that he was not responsible for the casting of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

Why Is Diljit Dosanjh in Trouble?

The film Sardaar Ji 3, co-produced by Diljit Dosanjh, features Hania Aamir and has been released globally — except in India. Indian cine bodies had previously banned Pakistani artistes from working in India following the Pahalgam terror attack. Diljit’s decision to proceed with the international release drew severe criticism.

This also led to backlash against Fawad Khan’s unreleased film, Abir Gulaal, co-starring Vaani Kapoor.

Will Diljit Be Dropped from Future Projects?

It was speculated that Diljit might be removed from upcoming films, including Border 2. However, the FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) later permitted producer Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) to complete the ongoing project with Diljit. Still, Bhushan Kumar stated that he will not cast Diljit in future films.

Free Speech, Art, and the Politics of Censorship

This episode raises serious questions about freedom of expression, censorship on social media platforms, and the impact of geopolitical tensions on artistic collaboration. Naseeruddin Shah’s bold stand once again places him at the center of a debate about nationalism, censorship, and cultural exchange.