Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max Could Be Its Most Expensive Phone Yet in India

New Delhi: Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 Pro Max may arrive with a significantly higher price tag in India. Ahead of its rumored September 2025 launch, leaks suggest that the top-tier model in the iPhone 17 lineup could be priced at ₹1,64,990, a sharp increase from the iPhone 16 Pro Max’s launch price of ₹1,44,900.

iPhone 17 Pro Max India Price Hike: What’s Causing It?

Though the pricing is speculative, industry insiders cite several factors driving the potential price increase:

Ongoing U.S. tariffs uncertainty

Global inflation and rising production costs

Saturation in developed markets

Increased demand for next-gen hardware

Despite the hike, Apple’s expanding manufacturing ecosystem in India could help absorb some costs and possibly stabilize pricing in the coming years.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Launch Timeline and Lineup

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 series during the second week of September 2025. The full lineup may include:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The Pro Max variant will lead the pack with high-end features and performance upgrades.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Key Leaked Specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to include a rectangular camera module with the following specs:

48MP Main Sensor

48MP Ultrawide Lens

48MP Telephoto Lens with 5x Optical Zoom

Support for 8K Video Recording

This marks a significant improvement in telephoto and cinematic video capabilities.

Display & Design

6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED

ProMotion Technology (adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz)

(adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz) Slim bezels and possibly titanium frame similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Performance & Cooling

Powered by the A19 Pro 3nm chip

Up to 12GB RAM

Supports Apple Intelligence features in iOS 26

in iOS 26 Dedicated vapor cooling chamber for efficient thermal control

Software and AI Features in iOS 26

Apple is expected to ship the iPhone 17 Pro Max with iOS 26, which will likely include:

Enhanced Apple Intelligence tools

Improved multitasking with higher RAM support

AI-powered features in Siri, Photos, Notes, and Safari

These updates will be optimized for the A19 Pro chipset and Pro Max hardware.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be Apple’s most powerful smartphone to date, with significant hardware, camera, and AI upgrades. However, its rumored ₹1.64 lakh price tag in India could make it one of the most expensive iPhones ever sold in the country. All eyes are now on Apple’s official launch in September 2025.