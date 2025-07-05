Raghav Juyal on ‘Kill’: “It Scared Me, But I Fell in Love with Acting Again”

Mumbai: Actor and dancer Raghav Juyal is celebrating the one-year anniversary of his action thriller Kill. Known for his comic and light-hearted roles, Raghav surprised audiences with his intense portrayal of the antagonist in the film, earning widespread praise.

Raghav Juyal Opens Up About His Role in ‘Kill’

Raghav described his role in Kill as a turning point in his acting career. “Kill gave me that chance. It scared me, but in a good way. That role made me fall in love with acting all over again,” he said. The actor’s chilling and quiet performance marked a bold departure from his usual style, showcasing his versatility.

How ‘Kill’ Changed Raghav’s Acting Journey

The film helped Raghav expand his acting range, allowing him to experiment with darker, more complex characters. Fans and filmmakers alike took notice of this new facet of his talent. “For me, it wasn’t about switching lanes; it was about expanding the road,” Raghav explained, emphasizing his desire to pursue unpredictable and challenging roles.

Raghav Juyal Reminisces About ‘ABCD2’ and His Growth

On social media, Raghav also celebrated the 10th anniversary of the dance film ABCD2, which helped launch his career. Sharing throwback photos on Instagram, he thanked director Remo D’Souza and co-stars Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor for the memorable experience. Varun Dhawan joined in the celebration by posting behind-the-scenes footage from the film’s wrap party.

Fans Celebrate Raghav’s Versatility and Growth

From making audiences laugh to giving them goosebumps, Raghav Juyal continues to impress with his evolving craft. The anniversary of Kill is a reminder of the actor’s fearless approach to challenging roles and his commitment to growth in the entertainment industry.