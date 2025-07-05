Anupam Kher Dedicates First Song from ‘Tanvi The Great’ to Indian Armed Forces

Mumbai: Veteran actor and director Anupam Kher is all set to release the first song from his upcoming film ‘Tanvi The Great’. The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share his excitement and reveal that the song is a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.

First Song from ‘Tanvi The Great’ Dedicated to Indian Armed Forces

In a video shared on his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher spoke about the essence of the song, describing it as an ode to the bravery and dedication of the Indian military personnel. The film’s original soundtrack (OST) features a total of eight songs composed by the renowned music director M.M. Keeravaani, with lyrics penned by Kausar Munir.

Special Screening for National Defence Academy Cadets

Anupam Kher also announced that ahead of the film’s official release in India, the first screening will be held for new cadets and officers of the National Defence Academy (NDA). This gesture highlights the film’s connection with the armed forces and its patriotic theme.

“Today we will share the first song of our film with you. I’m pretty sure you’ll love this song! This song is humbly dedicated to our #IndianArmedForces,” Anupam Kher wrote in the caption.

Anupam Kher’s Memories and Love for Indian Culture

Along with the song announcement, Anupam Kher fondly recalled a past experience during the shooting of ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla’ when he introduced actor Vinay Pathak to Kashmiri cuisine. He praised the diversity and richness of Indian food, highlighting how every 500 km across the country brings a new culinary experience—from Gujarati to Marathi thalis.

About ‘Tanvi The Great’

‘Tanvi The Great’ is an upcoming Indian film directed by Anupam Kher. It promises to be a patriotic drama with a powerful soundtrack, showcasing the valor of the Indian armed forces and celebrating the spirit of India.