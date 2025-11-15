Natya Thoranam at Shilpakala Vedika on Sunday

Hyderabad

Giving prominence to traditional dance, the annual dance festival Natya Thoranam, organized by the Amrita Cultural Trust, will be held this Sunday at Shilpakala Vedika in Hitec City. From 4 PM to 8 PM, several classical dance forms will be performed live.

Jayesh Ranjan and other eminent guests to attend

Various dance performances from 4 PM to 8 PM

Hyderabad: Giving prominence to traditional dance, the annual dance festival Natya Thoranam, organized by the Amrita Cultural Trust, will be held this Sunday at Shilpakala Vedika in Hitec City. From 4 PM to 8 PM, several classical dance forms will be performed live.

Now being held for the fifth consecutive year, the event will feature Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Mohiniyattam, Odissi and Jugalbandi performances by many renowned dancers.

Chief guests for the program include Jayesh Ranjan, Special Principal Secretary, CMO; T. Chandrasekhar, Retired IAS Officer; Anil Kumar, Additional DGP; Acharya Kalakrishna; Deepika Reddy, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award Winner; Jupally Jagapathi Rao, Vice Chairman, My Home Group, Srinivasulu Kanday, Chairman, S group, Chalavadi Prasad, Managing Director, Sai Silks Kalamandir; Chukkapalli Suresh, Managing Trustee, Phoenix Foundation; Anumula Baburao, Chairman, Café Niloufer; Prof. Usharaman, University of Hyderabad; Parvathi Reddy, CMD, PR Design House; and several other distinguished personalities.

Amrita Cultural Trust organizers Rajesh Pagadala and Bhargavi Pagadala appealed to all art enthusiasts to attend the event and enjoy the various dance forms.

