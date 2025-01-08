Neeraj Chopra Rallies Support for Inaugural Kho Kho World Cup

New Delhi: Two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra has expressed his enthusiastic support for the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, which is scheduled to take place from January 13-19 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Delhi.

“Greetings everyone! Let’s all come together for Kho Kho. The exciting Kho Kho World Cup is going to be held in Delhi, which the whole world will watch from January 13 to 19 this year,” said Chopra, highlighting the importance of the tournament in bringing global attention to India’s traditional sport.

The Kho Kho World Cup marks a significant milestone for the sport, featuring a record 39 teams from across the world competing in both men’s and women’s categories. The tournament will kick off with a grand opening ceremony on January 13, followed by an exciting opener between India and Nepal.

Chopra’s endorsement underscores the growing international recognition of Kho Kho. His backing as a two-time Olympic champion is expected to further amplify the tournament’s global appeal and inspire a new generation of Kho Kho players worldwide.

Sports enthusiasts can catch the action live, with Star Sports broadcasting on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports First, while Doordarshan will provide extensive regional coverage across India. Digital viewers can stream the games on Disney+ Hotstar.