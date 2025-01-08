Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Palisades Fire in LA

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra recently shared her reaction to the devastating Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, which has scorched thousands of acres and forced thousands of residents to evacuate.

PeeCee took to her Instagram story, posting a heart-wrenching video of the wildfire engulfing the Los Angeles neighborhood. In the video, she can be heard saying, “It’s crazy.” The post included the caption, “My thoughts are with everyone affected. Hope we are all able to be safe tonight,” along with folded hands emojis.

In another story, Priyanka shared more updates about the Palisades Fire, writing, “Fast-moving Palisades fire in LA scorches thousands of acres, destroys homes.” Her followers expressed their concern in the comments, with messages like “Stay safe everyone, God protect us don’t worry,” “What happened,” and “God bless us and keep us safe from all the obstacles.”

A massive wildfire took over Los Angeles on January 7, 2025, forcing over 30,000 residents to leave their homes. Numerous videos of the fire have been circulating on social media, heightening the public’s concern. California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency in Los Angeles.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has been busy with her Hollywood projects. However, recent reports suggest that she might soon collaborate with legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli for the much-anticipated pan-world jungle adventure titled SSMB 29. The movie will feature Mahesh Babu alongside Priyanka, although an official announcement is still pending.

Additionally, there are reports hinting at her return to Bollywood in Don 3, where she would reprise her role as Roma. If true, this would mark a significant return for Priyanka in the highly anticipated sequel.