Gavaskar Sees Bumrah as Future Test Captain for India

New Delhi: Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar expressed that he wouldn’t be surprised if fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is appointed as the Test captain of India in the near future. Gavaskar highlighted that Bumrah’s leadership style, which does not exert undue pressure on his teammates, makes him a strong candidate for the role.

Bumrah’s Leadership Qualities Shine

During India’s recent 3-1 defeat to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah captained the team in two games, including the series-opening match in Perth where India suffered a 295-run loss. Gavaskar praised Bumrah for his leadership qualities, stating, “He leads from the front. He’s got a very good air about him, the air of a leader, but he’s not somebody who’s going to put pressure on you.”

Gavaskar pointed out that Bumrah has been an exemplary leader on the field, particularly in guiding fast bowlers. He added, “With the fast bowlers, he’s been absolutely brilliant, standing at mid-off, mid-on, and every time just being at hand to tell them.” Gavaskar believes that Bumrah’s approach to leadership makes him a natural successor to India’s Test captaincy.

Bumrah’s Stellar Performance in Australia

Bumrah’s performance during the series was remarkable, as he picked up 32 wickets in five matches at an average of 13.06 and a strike rate of 28.37, earning the Player of the Series award. Gavaskar also noted that India’s chances in the Sydney Test could have been better had Bumrah been available to bowl in the fourth innings. Due to a back spasm, Bumrah was unable to bowl, and India struggled without him.

Ponting and Smith’s Views on Bumrah’s Bowling

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting shared his thoughts on Bumrah’s challenge for batsmen, mentioning how Steve Smith finds Bumrah’s delivery cues difficult to pick up. “He said it can sometimes take you four, five or six balls. Well, sometimes you can be out by then,” Ponting explained. The difficulty of facing Bumrah’s unique bowling action makes him a tough bowler to combat, especially on challenging pitches.

Support for Bumrah’s Test Captaincy

Ponting also supported the idea of Bumrah becoming India’s next Test captain, drawing parallels with Australia’s Pat Cummins, who has successfully led Australia in both Test and 50-over formats. “If you look at what this team has achieved under him and (Andrew) McDonald, it’s pretty hard to argue that they got it wrong,” said Ponting, pointing to Australia’s success under Cummins’ leadership.