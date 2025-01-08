“Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama” to Release on This Date

Mumbai: The anime adaptation of Valmiki’s iconic mythological drama, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, is set to captivate audiences soon. The makers have officially announced the release date for this eagerly awaited film.

Release Date and Cinematic Experience

Geek Pictures India recently confirmed that the film will hit cinema halls across India on January 24, 2025. Excel Movies shared the news on social media, saying, “The wait is over! Experience India’s greatest epic in all its glory! Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama releasing on January 24, 2025, in Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu. An unmissable 4K experience awaits!”

Before the film’s release, the trailer will be shared with audiences on January 10, 2025. The enhanced 4K remaster of the drama will also feature improved audio, bringing a fresh and immersive cinematic experience. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English.

Also Read: Boland Breaks into Top Ten of ICC Test Rankings After 10-Wicket Haul at SCG

Creative Oversight by V. Vijayendra Prasad

Renowned screenwriter Shri V. Vijayendra Prasad, famed for his work on Baahubali and RRR, has been brought on board to oversee the creative adaptation of this film. His involvement ensures that the essence of the Ramayana is preserved while making it resonate with contemporary audiences.

A Celebration of India’s Heritage

Arjun Aggarwal, Co-founder of Geek Pictures India, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “Ramayana is not just a story—it is a legacy that continues to inspire people across generations. At Geek Pictures India, we are deeply honoured to introduce this beloved epic to fans and newcomers alike. By collaborating with the best in the industry and presenting it in multiple languages, we aim to ensure this timeless tale touches hearts across every corner of India. This is more than a film—it’s a celebration of our culture that bridges generations, showcasing India’s heritage through the unparalleled artistry of Japanese anime.”