Boland Breaks into Top Ten of ICC Test Rankings After 10-Wicket Haul at SCG

New Delhi: Following a Player of the Match performance for his remarkable ten-wicket haul, which helped Australia secure a six-wicket victory in the Sydney Test, seamer Scott Boland has now broken into the top-10 of the ICC Test bowling rankings.

Scott Boland’s Rise in Rankings

As per the latest update released on Wednesday, Boland made a significant jump of 29 places, securing a joint ninth spot in the Test bowlers’ rankings alongside India’s left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. Boland played a crucial role in Australia’s victory, which also saw them reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a decade.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra Begins Second Schedule of Upcoming Film at ‘Cute Location’

Cummins and Bumrah in the Top Ranks

Australia’s skipper Pat Cummins climbed to number two in the Test bowlers’ rankings after picking five wickets in the Sydney Test. India’s Jasprit Bumrah remains at the top of the rankings with a career-best rating of 908.

Rishabh Pant’s Improvement in Batting Rankings

On the batting front, India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant jumped three places to be ranked ninth. Pant contributed with a resilient 40 in the first innings, followed by a blistering 33-ball 61 in the second innings of the fifth Test, becoming one of the two half-centurions in the low-scoring Sydney Test.

Ryan Rickelton and South Africa’s Success

After the Cape Town Test ended in South Africa’s favor, Player of the Match Ryan Rickelton, who scored a magnificent 259, saw a significant rise, jumping 48 places to reach number 55 in the Test batting rankings. His skipper, Temba Bavuma, who hit a vital century in the first innings, rose three spots to number six, marking a career-best rating of 769.

South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada, following his six-wicket haul, has climbed to number three in the rankings, just behind Cummins and Bumrah. In the Test all-rounder rankings, South Africa’s Marco Jansen jumped two spots to secure the second spot, trailing only top-ranked Ravindra Jadeja, after a brisk half-century and three wickets.

Afghanistan and Zimbabwe’s Climbs

Afghanistan’s historic series win over Zimbabwe led to significant moves in the rankings. Rahmat Shah climbed 26 places to number 26, while debutant Ismat Alam entered the batters’ list at joint number 82. Rashid Khan, returning to Tests after 2021 with career-best figures of 7/66, re-entered the Test bowling rankings at number 54.

For Zimbabwe, Craig Ervine’s scores of 75 and 53 not out resulted in a 10-spot jump to joint number 37, while veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza re-entered the batting rankings at number 91 after his first Test since 2021.

New Zealand and Sri Lanka’s White-Ball Series Impact

In the white-ball series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, keeper-batter Kusal Perera’s explosive 46-ball 101 in the final T20I earned him a massive 26-spot jump to number 10 in the batting rankings for T20I. New Zealand’s victory in the ODI series opener saw seamer Matt Henry climb to 12th place in the bowlers’ rankings after taking a four-wicket haul, while top-order batter Will Young’s unbeaten 90 saw him rise to joint 13th in the batting rankings.