Parineeti Chopra Begins Second Schedule of Upcoming Film at ‘Cute Location’

Mumbai: After a refreshing holiday break, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is back to work and currently shooting the second schedule of her upcoming film at a “cute location.”

The actress shared a glimpse of her shooting location via her Instagram stories, where she was seen filming near the iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link Bridge in Mumbai. She captioned the video with, “Second schedule starts. Cute location today.”

Parineeti’s Emotional Struggles Before Returning to Work

Ahead of diving into work, Parineeti opened up on January 2 about her emotional struggles. Reflecting on missing the chilly Delhi winters, she posted a photo dressed in a cream coat, high-neck sweater, and woolen cap, saying, “Not emotionally ready for Bombay Heat yet.”

Parineeti’s 2025 Mantra

Parineeti also shared her motivational mantra for 2025, encouraging her followers to embrace both sides of life: “You’ll always be brave in someone’s mind and coward in another’s, strong to one and fragile to another, good to one and terrible to another.” She reminded her followers that perspectives vary and the way one is perceived depends on individual experiences.

Parineeti’s Upcoming Projects

Regarding her work, Parineeti was last seen in the biopic Amar Singh Chamkila, where she starred opposite Diljit Dosanjh, under the direction of Imtiaz Ali.

Next up, she is working on Anurag Singh’s much-anticipated thriller Sanki, where she will be starring alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time. Additionally, Parineeti will appear in Shiddat 2, directed by Karan Sharma, alongside Sunny Kaushal, Amyra Dastur, Mohit Raina, Diana Penty, Arjun Singh, and Radhikka Madan.