ISL: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kolkata Derby to Be Held in Guwahati

Change of Venue for Iconic Match

The highly anticipated Kolkata derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC, originally scheduled to take place on January 11 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, will now be held in Guwahati at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Security Concerns Lead to Venue Shift

The shift in location comes due to concerns over security during the upcoming Gangasagar Mela. Authorities informed Mohun Bagan that adequate security would not be available in Kolkata for the match, leading to the decision to relocate the game. The club confirmed the venue change in a statement, referring to the derby as the “Saturday blockbuster ‘Boro Match’” and bidding farewell to the match’s original venue with the message, “See you, Mariners.”

Guwahati Chosen as New Venue

While other locations such as Bhubaneswar and Jamshedpur were considered, Guwahati was selected as the final venue. One of the key reasons for this choice was to avoid additional costs for the official broadcaster, as the region had fewer logistical issues.

Mohun Bagan’s Strong Form

Heading into the derby, Mohun Bagan SG are in excellent form, having won eight of their last ten matches. The Mariners are also undefeated against their city rivals in the Indian Super League (ISL) and will be eager to extend this unbeaten run.

East Bengal’s Resurgence

On the other hand, East Bengal FC have seen an improvement in form under the guidance of head coach Oscar Bruzon. The team has only suffered two losses in the league this season, and after their win in the previous Kolkata derby, they will be determined to continue their strong performance against their arch-rivals.