Wamiqa Gabbi Praises Imtiaz Ali: “You Have Unknowingly Played a Beautiful Role in My Life”

Mumbai: Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has expressed her gratitude towards filmmaker Imtiaz Ali for playing a significant and “beautiful role” in her life. Through a heartfelt message shared on her Instagram stories, Wamiqa thanked the director for inspiring her to believe in herself.

Wamiqa re-shared a post originally shared by Imtiaz Ali, which highlighted a scene from the 2007 film Jab We Met. In the film, Wamiqa played the role of Geet’s younger sister, portrayed by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The post read, “Do you know this girl in Jab We Met who plays the role of Geet’s younger sister is none other than Wamiqa Gabbi.”

Wamiqa captioned the post, saying, “Imtiaaaaaaaaz sir You have unknowingly played such a beautiful role in my life. Thank you for always being kind and making this little school-going girl believe in herself.”

Jab We Met, which stars Shahid Kapoor alongside Kareena, is a romantic drama where the heartbroken businessman Aditya Kashyap, played by Shahid, meets the talkative Punjabi girl Geet, played by Kareena, during a train journey. Their adventure leads to an unexpected romance that changes both of their lives.

Wamiqa was recently seen alongside Varun Dhawan in Baby John and is currently working on the upcoming spy thriller G2, directed by debutant Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. G2 is the sequel to the successful 2018 spy thriller Goodachari, starring Adivi Sesh. Wamiqa stars opposite Sesh in the next chapter of the story, following the continuation of his character from the original film.

Wamiqa’s notable roles also include performances in Prime Video’s Jubilee, Netflix’s Khufiya, and SonyLIV’s Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley, all released in 2023.

She recently completed a European shooting schedule for G2 with Adivi Sesh. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Murali Sharma, Supriya Yarlagadda, and Madhu Shalini, with Hashmi expected to play a pivotal role in the film.