Neeru Bajwa’s Mysterious Move: Why She Deleted All ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ Posts

Mumbai: Punjabi cinema icon Neeru Bajwa has deleted all promotional content related to her upcoming film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ from her social media accounts, intensifying the controversy surrounding the film’s casting and international release.

The uproar stems from the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh. The film has faced increasing criticism from Indian film associations and netizens, particularly in the wake of the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, which reignited opposition to collaboration with Pakistani artists.

No Indian Release for Sardaar Ji 3 Amid Sentiment Concerns

Despite its global distribution, Sardaar Ji 3 has no scheduled release in India, a move the makers say is a conscious decision to respect public sentiment. Speaking to NDTV, producer Gunbir Singh Sidhu clarified that the film was completed prior to the Pahalgam incident, and that there were no legal restrictions from the Government of India at the time of filming.

“We didn’t release the trailer in India, nor did we carry out promotions here,” said Sidhu. “We understand the sensitivities involved and acted accordingly.”

Neeru Bajwa Distances Herself as Digital Disengagement Noticed

Initially active in UK promotions of the film, Neeru Bajwa’s sudden removal of all promotional material has led many to believe she is distancing herself from the growing public backlash. Though she has yet to issue an official statement, the move is widely seen as a response to pressure from fans and film bodies.

Diljit Dosanjh and Gunbir Sidhu Speak Out

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, Diljit Dosanjh acknowledged the controversy: “The film was shot in February. A lot happened after that which was out of our control.” He described Hania Aamir as “very professional,” but stated he generally prefers to “keep to himself.”

Producer Gunbir Sidhu also criticized Hania Aamir’s post-Operation Sindoor remarks as “below the belt,” confirming that the team has now vowed not to work with any Pakistani artist in future projects. “We’ve lost around 40% of our revenue due to this,” he added, underlining the economic impact of the decision.

Echoes of Past Controversies Over Cross-Border Collaborations

The Sardaar Ji 3 incident mirrors previous controversies involving Pakistani actors in Indian films, including the shelving of Abir Gulaal earlier this year, which was supposed to mark Fawad Khan’s comeback after nearly a decade.

Film associations such as the AICWA and FWICE have consistently maintained their stance against involving Pakistani talent, citing national security and public sentiment.