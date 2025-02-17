Netanyahu Announces Israeli Team to Travel to Cairo for Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed that a team of negotiators will depart for Cairo on Monday to engage in discussions regarding the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. This move comes after Netanyahu’s phone conversation with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, during which the decision was made to send the team to Egypt.

Negotiations for Gaza Ceasefire’s First Phase and Upcoming Second Phase

According to a statement from Netanyahu’s office, the Israeli negotiation team will first focus on the continuation of Phase One of the ceasefire deal, which has been in effect since January 19, 2025. The team will also be briefed on the next steps regarding the second phase of the agreement, which is expected to be discussed after a meeting of the Israeli Security Cabinet on Monday.

In an interview with Fox News, Witkoff confirmed that talks for the second phase of the agreement had already begun and are scheduled to continue this week. “We are looking for a location to be determined to work towards the successful completion of Phase Two,” Witkoff stated.

Progress on Prisoner-for-Hostage Exchange

In the ongoing efforts to maintain the ceasefire, Hamas and Israel completed the sixth prisoner-for-hostage exchange on Saturday, following days of tense negotiations. In this exchange, Hamas released three more Israeli hostages held in Gaza, while Israel freed 369 Palestinian prisoners.

The first phase of the ceasefire agreement includes the release of 33 Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinians. So far, 19 Israeli hostages and five Thais have been released, while Israel has freed over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Second Phase of the Ceasefire Agreement

The second phase of the ceasefire agreement is expected to focus on the full release of remaining hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, and the implementation of a permanent ceasefire. Talks regarding this second phase were initially supposed to begin in early February. However, Hamas had stated on February 4 that discussions had already started with international mediators, while Israeli officials indicated that talks had not yet officially begun.

As Israel and Hamas continue to negotiate, the international community remains hopeful that the discussions will lead to a long-term resolution in Gaza, ending the conflict and establishing lasting peace.