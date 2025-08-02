Netizens applaud Dhawan, India Legends for refusing to play Pakistan in WCL

New Delhi: In one of the most defining moments of the World Championship of Legends 2025, Shikhar Dhawan and the India Legends made a statement that echoed far beyond the cricket field.

Days before the highly anticipated semifinal clash between India and Pakistan, Dhawan, when asked whether he would play, responded with measured intensity: “You shouldn’t have asked this. And even if I didn’t play earlier, I still won’t play now.”

These were a reaffirmation of a decision he had officially communicated to the organisers as early as May 11. Citing the emotional aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Dhawan made it clear he would not step onto the field against Pakistan.

And in an extraordinary show of solidarity, the rest of the India Legends squad — led by captain Yuvraj Singh and comprising cricketing greats like Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Suresh Raina, and Yusuf Pathan — stood united in boycotting the match, choosing principle over participation.

Also Read: PM Modi slammed the Opposition for calling ‘Operation Sindoor’ a drama, saying it’s shameful to make such comments.

What followed was an outpouring of respect from fans across the globe with Instagram reels, emotional edits, and patriotic montages honouring the team’s decision. India’s refusal to play was reposted across social media. Hashtags like #MeraDeshSabsePehle, #IndiaLegends, and #RespectDhawan trended for days.

India Champions entered the semifinals of the ongoing World Championship of Legends after defeating West Indies Champions in just 13.2 overs in their last group match on Tuesday.

Earlier, the league stage game between the two nations was officially called off, following strong objections from Indian players and a principal tournament sponsor, which was followed by public declarations from former India cricketers.

Fans hailed the India Legends not for walking away from a match, but for standing tall in the face of compromise. In an era where athletes are often weighed down by commercial deals and diplomatic tightropes, India Legend’s firm, unapologetic stand — and the team’s collective backing — reminded everyone of the deeper purpose sport can serve.