New Maruti Ertiga Launched with 20.51 kmpl Mileage and Stunning Design

Maruti Suzuki, one of India’s most trusted carmakers, has launched the updated Maruti Ertiga in the market with advanced features, stunning design, and segment-leading mileage. The all-new 7-seater MPV is designed for large families, road trip lovers, and daily commuters alike.

Tech-Savvy Interior: Now with 9-Inch Touchscreen & Connected Features

The updated Ertiga comes loaded with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the previous 7-inch unit. Key interior features include:

Voice Command System

Connected Car Technology

Real-Time Car Tracking

Geo-Fencing & Tow Away Alert

Overspeeding Alerts

Remote Access Functions

These tech-savvy additions make the Ertiga not just comfortable but also safe and smarter.

Powerful Engine with BS6 Compliance and Smart Hybrid Technology

Under the hood, the new Maruti Ertiga is powered by a 1462cc 4-cylinder petrol engine that meets BS6 emission norms. It also features Maruti’s progressive Smart Hybrid Technology, delivering smoother performance and better fuel efficiency.

Key engine highlights:

1.5L K15 Smart Hybrid Petrol Engine

45-litre fuel tank capacity

360-degree camera for enhanced safety

for enhanced safety Front disc and rear drum brakes for better control

Impressive Mileage: Up to 20.51 kmpl (Petrol) and 26.11 km/kg (CNG)

Fuel efficiency is where the new Maruti Ertiga truly shines. According to Maruti Suzuki:

The petrol variant delivers a mileage of up to 20.51 kmpl

delivers a mileage of The CNG variant achieves up to 26.11 km/kg

These figures make the Ertiga one of the most fuel-efficient MPVs in its class, making it an economical choice for long drives and daily use.

Maruti Ertiga Price in India: Starting at ₹8.41 Lakh

The new Ertiga is competitively priced, with the base variant starting from around ₹8.41 lakh (ex-showroom). With its 7-seater capacity, hybrid tech, and premium design, the Ertiga is a solid value-for-money offering in the MPV segment.

Final Thoughts: The Ertiga Is Back, Smarter and Stronger Than Ever

The 2025 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga combines comfort, performance, mileage, and cutting-edge features, all packed into a family-friendly 7-seater format. With its latest upgrades, it continues to be one of India’s top choices in the MPV segment.

Whether you’re a family looking for space or a budget-conscious buyer needing great mileage, the new Ertiga checks all the boxes.